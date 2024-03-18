Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$59.67. The company had a trading volume of 389,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,392. The firm has a market cap of C$27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$52.15 and a 12 month high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5873812 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.