Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Decreased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 5.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.66. 7,950,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,531,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on WFC
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.