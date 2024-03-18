Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
