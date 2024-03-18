Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,785,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,272,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,977,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 24,143,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,047 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

