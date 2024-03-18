Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.18 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

