Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

BA traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

