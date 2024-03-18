Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up 2.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. 157,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

