Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.91. 2,993,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

