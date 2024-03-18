Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $969,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,674,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.12. 566,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

