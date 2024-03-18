Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. 36,214,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,452,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

