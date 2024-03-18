Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 149.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

