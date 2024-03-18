Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $157.80. 971,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

