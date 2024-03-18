Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $353.86. 204,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,200. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.