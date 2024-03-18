Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,411,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.