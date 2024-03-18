Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 302 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. 89,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.