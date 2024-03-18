Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $508.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average is $574.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.