Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.87 and its 200-day moving average is $256.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $525.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

