Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $802.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,486. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $801.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.