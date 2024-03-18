Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,016,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 160,670 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.97. 4,406,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $347.29. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

