Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 280 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $248.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.68.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

