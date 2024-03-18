Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 196 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of JPME traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

