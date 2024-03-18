Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.