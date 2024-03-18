Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,951 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.80 and a one year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.