Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. 15,208,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

