Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $685,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.