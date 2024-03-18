Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

