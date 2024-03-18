Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
