Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,048. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

