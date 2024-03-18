Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. 28,799 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.