Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. 97,146,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,745,563. The company has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.