Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.06. 95,289,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

