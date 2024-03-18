Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. 676,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 952,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.