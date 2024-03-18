Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $432.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.53), with a volume of 132085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.32).
Warpaint London Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.83. The firm has a market cap of £333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
