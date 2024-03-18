Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $432.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.53), with a volume of 132085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.32).

Warpaint London Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 346.83. The firm has a market cap of £333.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,772.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.