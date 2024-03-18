Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $1,959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,765,868.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,074 shares of company stock worth $6,288,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.