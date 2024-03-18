Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.13

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 124861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.