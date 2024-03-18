Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 219,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

