Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
