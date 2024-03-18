Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

