Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE remained flat at $6.24 on Monday. 24,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,095. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.