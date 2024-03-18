Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IAE remained flat at $6.24 on Monday. 24,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,095. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
