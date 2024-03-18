Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 427,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.