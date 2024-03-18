Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE VST traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,555. Vistra has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

