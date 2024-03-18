Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The company has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $289.04.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

