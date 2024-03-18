Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. 4,670,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,652,285. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

