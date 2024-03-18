Viking Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average volume of 13,155 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 2,660,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,328. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

