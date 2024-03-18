Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

VKTX opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

