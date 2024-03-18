VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 12.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 347,250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.88. 37,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,252. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1397 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

