Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,885,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.64.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

