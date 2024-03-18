Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 341,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $100.24.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

