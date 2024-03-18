Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.35. 576,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,186. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

