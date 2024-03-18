Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

V stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.04. 9,845,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average is $256.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

