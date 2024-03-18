Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,416 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 652,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 105,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

