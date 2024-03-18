Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 4.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 212,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,129,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

